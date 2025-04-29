Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Movie Role

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has traded his family-friendly vibe for fighter fury, undergoing an incredible transformation into MMA legend Mark Kerr.

The Smashing Machine chronicles Kerr’s ascent in the world of wrestling and MMA, with Emily Blunt starring alongside him as his wife, Dawn Staples.

A24 just dropped a first look at Johnson in character on Instagram, and it’s not the Johnson fans have become used to. In the image, he’s sporting a full head of hair, a determined glint in his eye, and he’s got blood dripping from a nostril. Forget wholesome family flicks—this is Johnson unfiltered, and we’re here for it.

Of course, excitement buzzed in the comment section as fans eagerly shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming project, slated to drop this October.

“Never thought I’d see A24 and Dwayne Johnson in the same parameter,” one fan wrote. “The Rock in an A24 film?!?!? On my anticipated movie list for the rest of 2025,” a second fan added.

Yet another fan seemed to think the actor collaborating with A24 hints at a future Academy Award.

“Get that man an Oscar right now,” one loyal Dwayne Johnson fan predicted. “This movie is about to win an Oscar,” another onlooker echoed.

Meanwhile, one denizen of Instagram wanted to see footage from the upcoming flick ASAP.

“Please show us something. We are hungry for an insane performance,” they pleaded.

Ask and ye shall receive.

New Trailer Drops for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Upcoming Film

Indeed, A24 just unleashed the first trailer for the film.

In the footage, Johnson fully transforms into MMA fighter and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr. The clips showcase Kerr in various fights while also delving into his philosophy on the sport. Given Johnson’s roots as a professional wrestler, this role feels perfectly tailored to his strengths.

Nicknamed “The Smashing Machine” for his relentless fighting style, Kerr rose to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s after transitioning from collegiate wrestling to mixed martial arts. His life, marked by triumphs and struggles, was the focus of a 2002 HBO documentary, now reimagined by A24. The documentary explored his highs and lows, including his battle with painkiller addiction, a theme touched on in the new trailer.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Machine is slated to premiere in theaters on October 3.