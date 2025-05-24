Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Left in Tears After Receiving Poignant Birthday Gift

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 53 this month, and he shared one of the most heartwarming gifts he received to mark the occasion.

The WWE legend and actor just got hit with “one of the most meaningful gifts” ever—so meaningful, it body-slammed him straight into tears.

“A ticket to a wrestling show I attended when I was 11 years old to watch my dad wrestle,” the Moana star wrote alongside footage of him opening the gift he recently posted on Instagram.”Who would’ve thought years later I’d hold this ticket, and wishing I had one more shot to say hello (or goodbye) to my old man.”

The ticket was for a match held on March 17, 1984, at the Springfield Civic Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Johnson’s father, Rocky Johnson, passed away in January 2020 at the age of 75. Johnson’s wrestling career shattered racial barriers. In 1983, he and Tony Atlas won the WWF Tag Team Championship, becoming the first Black champions in WWE history

In the footage, Johnson removes his glasses and wipes his tears.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Explains Why the Gift Means So Much to Him

The Scorpion King actor then detailed why this gift was so important to him.

“As a kid, we were always on the road. I don’t remember my dad smiling much, as he was always mentally tired and his body banged up and in pain from the nightly grind – but he did find moments of PEACE when he was wrestling in that squared circle,” he added in the caption to the footage. “Even in this video, you see my dad attempting a SLIGHT SMILE.”

In the video, Johnson shared that it was the happiest he had ever seen his father..

“I know I’m not easy to buy gifts for, so VERY thoughtful gifts like this mean the world to me from my loved ones,” Johnson added.

Of course, fans flooded the comments over the candid footage.

“Such a beautiful moment,” one fan gushed. “The greatest of gifts…wow,” a second onlooker added.

“Whenever I watch videos of you and your dad,” another fan wrote. “It reminds me of me and my dad, who recently passed away. I enjoy seeing the special beauty of the relationship you had with your dad.”