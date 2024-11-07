Dwayne Johnson Embraces Crying Fan, Takes Pictures in Adorable Video

Dwayne Johnson showed his tender side recently when, at a movie premiere, he took a moment to snap a sweet selfie with an emotional fan.

Videos by Suggest

The heartwarming scene took place at a Red One event in Germany last week. Amid the excitement, The Rock spotted a young woman near the red carpet holding a sign that requested hugs from the stars of the upcoming Christmas movie.

Ok this one got me – watch til the end 🥹❤️



This lovely girl was tearing up as we met, she said some beautiful things to me and asked if we could take a selfie – I said yes but first let’s take a few deep breaths together to compose ourselves a bit – we don’t want no crazy… pic.twitter.com/rI4rVmRle5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2024

In a video shared by Johnson on X on Thursday, you can see a woman in tears. However, Johnson managed to calm her down and took some photos with her and her friends.

Dwayne Johnson Admits He Was Moved By the Fan’s ‘Beautiful’ Words

In the video caption, Johnson admitted that the entire interaction struck a chord with him.

“This lovely girl was tearing up as we met,” Johnson wrote, “she said some beautiful things to me and asked if we could take a selfie – I said yes but first let’s take a few deep breaths together to compose ourselves a bit – we don’t want no crazy looking selfies.”

“She was the absolute sweetest thing,” the actor and WWE star added.

Dwayne Johnson poses for a photo with a young fan at Potters Fields Park on November 06, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Of course, Johnson’s fans flooded his post with replies.

“I think you just made her whole lifetime. Not just day,” one fan wrote. “You are such a kind human. Your energy is always pure!!” another fan added.

“That kind of reaction is because you truly are a good person. Keep up the good works brother. The world needs more people like you. Mahalo!” a third fan chimed in.

“If I was to meet you, I just want you to ask me my name and then shout “it doesn’t matter what your name is!” Raise the people’s eyebrow, and walk away,” another fan quipped.

However, they added: “Then I might cry and be a mess.”

Red One drops in theaters on November 15th.