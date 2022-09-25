Watch Drew Barrymore, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Amy Poehler’s Moves In This Vintage ‘SNL’ Skit

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a pretty big achievement for a star, giving them a chance to flex their comedic muscles and show viewers a different side of themselves. Drew Barrymore has hosted the show six times over the years, and fans might remember a hilarious sketch where the actress joined forces with Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Amy Poehler.

Drew Barrymore’s History With ‘SNL’

Barrymore set the record for the youngest host in SNL history in 1982 when she was just 7 years old. The actress still holds the record, but a few others have gotten close: Macaulay Culkin at 11, Fred Savage at 13, and Jodie Foster at 14.

There are plenty of memorable moments from Barrymore’s performances on the comedy show, but one sketch stands out to us: an SNL short called “Body Fuzion.”

Barrymore, Rudolph, Wiig, and Poehler’s Teamup

In the ’80s-themed sketch, Barrymore leads Rudolph, Wiig, and Poehler through an aerobics routine. You can hear the studio audience cracking up as Barrymore instructs the SNL actresses to “step left, step right” in a low-energy workout.

It gets more hilarious when the camera turns to Poehler, whose character is “taking it easier.” Instead of taking steps, she simply sways from side to side. The audience laughs harder when the actresses work on their flexibility, with Wiig flashing the camera when she lifts her leg.

The workouts are intercut with classic ’80s workout tape shots: closeups of the women’s waists and legs as they exercise, slow-motion scenes of the group working out, and more closeups of sweat dripping down their necks.

What makes it even funnier is the consistently relaxed nature of the workouts and Barrymore’s repeated encouragements and reminders that, if the workout is too much for them, they can do an even slower one.

All Four Actresses Are Talented Comedians

With co-stars like Rudolph, Wiig, and Poehler, it’s no surprise Barrymore shone in this sketch. All three SNL stars are consistently named some of the top show cast members of all time and have gone on to star in blockbuster movies and hit TV shows.

Unlike other SNL hosts, Barrymore is no slouch in the comedy department herself. In addition to her many appearances on the show, the actress has starred in a number of comedies, like The Wedding Singer, Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, and Music and Lyrics. With all four of these talented and hilarious actresses in one skit, it’s no surprise this now digital short is a fan favorite.

