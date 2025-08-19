Famed rapper Drake has been forced to cancel numerous already postponed concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos by Suggest

Drake launched his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia in February. He had multiple dates scheduled in major cities such as Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. The 16-date tour was expected to wrap in early March, following some shows in Auckland, New Zealand.

However, on Feb. 26, it was announced that the tour’s remaining dates had been postponed.

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” Drake’s rep shared in a statement, per Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.”

The rep further stated, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

Nearly six months after announcing the shows were postponed, the rapper’s team officially canceled the remaining tour dates.

“Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible,” Drake’s team announced in an updated statement, per Live Nation Australia. “Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits.”

Drake Had to Postpone a Recent Show For HIs $ome $special $hows 4 U.K. Tour

While he was forced to cancel the remaining Australian and New Zealand shows of the Anita Max Win Tour, Drake dealt with another postponed situation during his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K. tour alongside PartyNextDoor.

The rappers took to the stage to support their collaborative $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album. Unfortunately, the duo postponed the Manchester show on Jul. 28 due to an “unseen ferry schedule” issue. They rescheduled the performance for August 5.

Drake hasn’t personally addressed the cancellation of his shows in Australia and New Zealand. However, in early March, he made a cryptic post about his “next chapter.”

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

Drake has continued to perform live. He previously hit the stage for festivals such as Lollapalooza Argentina, Estereo Picnic, and Dreamville Festival.