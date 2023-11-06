Dr. Phil Is Coming Back To TV On A New Network

The “Dr.” is in! Dr. Phil is making a big return to TV!

Phillip Calvin McGraw, widely recognized as Dr. Phil, has revealed his plans to launch his own cable network and host a new nightly show.

YouTube

This comes six months after his talk-show came to a closer in May after 21 seasons on television.

The new TV network is called Merit Street Media, and his new nightly talk show is named Dr. Phil Primetime, that will air nightly at 8 PM ET.

It's Official. Dr. Phil is going Primetime.

A new time. A new network.

It doesn't get bigger than this.

Dr. Phil and Robin introduce us to Merit Street Media. pic.twitter.com/Pv9nCCZV1P — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) November 6, 2023

Supposedly, the show will follow the same layout as his previous longtime daytime talk show, Dr. Phil. The only difference is that the show is going to be filmed in front of a live studio audience at a brand new studio in Texas.

MICHAEL TRAN/FILMMAGIC

The television show host shared that his new cable network is “dedicated to bringing viewers essential news and entertainment.” To add, Dr. Phil states that he wants to talk about real problems because “American families and our core values are under attack.”

Dr. Phil went on: “I continue my pledge to help individuals, couples, and families have the tough conversations, face the hard realities, and get real answers for the most positive and effective outcome.”

February 26th is the projected premiere date for Dr. Phil’s first episode.