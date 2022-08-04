Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker Is Discontinued After Nearly 50 Years

While we’re all still reeling from the fact that the Choco Taco has been discontinued, the hits just keep on coming. Yup, you read the headline correctly, the Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker from our youth has been pulled off the shelves.

But, with everything going on in the world, did you even notice? Because, according to an in-depth article from Allure, it was actually discontinued in 2020. While the world was going through several major events, Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker was quietly removed from the shelves.

A Short And Sweet History

But why would they take away such an iconic staple from our youth?! I mean, you remember the days of wearing your Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker, slap bracelet, and candy necklaces, right? It was the height of fashion. It is surprising with the re-emergence of several ’90s trends, Dr. Pepper Lip Smackers would be discontinued. I mean, we felt super grown up with our shiny lipgloss, which still had the fun and flavor of our favorite soda. But, it wasn’t too much, just a hint of color so our parents didn’t mind. Teens today might feel somewhat differently with their makeup tutorials, though.

However, the reason Dr. Pepper Lip Smackers was discontinued isn’t super interesting. The partnership between the brands began in 1975. In 1973 Lip Smacker came out with some classic flavors- Green Apple, Strawberry, and Lemon. But in 1975, Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker became all the rage. It continued its popularity throughout the ’80s and ’90s. And if you type in “Dr. Pepper Lip Smackers” into TikTok today, you’ll find several videos dedicated to bringing it back. However, the contract between the brands expired in 2020, and the partnership did not continue.

The original brand (Bonne Bell) closed its doors in 2015 and sold Lip Smacker to Markwin’s Beauty Brand, the parent company of Wet n Wild and Physician’s Formula. But, Dr. Pepper did end up partnering with another company- Taste Beauty. While the formula is different, there’s at least an option for some of the nostalgic lip gloss. If you want that Lip Smacker shine though, it’s best to stick with one of the classic Lip Smackers. The Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Lip Balm Party Pack, Lip Smacker Piece Skittles Balm, and Lip Smacker Piece M&M Balm are all still available for purchase. Who knows what’s next in line to be discontinued? Might as well stock up while you still can!