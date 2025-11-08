Dr. Oz Springs into Action After Pharmaceutical Exec Collapses in the Oval Office

Without hesitation, Dr. Oz sprang into action to save a pharmaceutical executive who had collapsed in President Trump’s Oval Office.

According to Fox News, Oz, who is the current Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was among those who met with pharmaceutical representatives regarding a deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand coverage and reduce prices for their popular obesity treatments Zepbound and Wegovy.

As the discussion was underway, Gordon Findlay, the global brand director for Novo Nordisk, became noticeably ill and collapsed.

Dr. Oz quickly assisted Findlay as President Trump stood by the Oval Office’s Resolute desk. Approximately 30 minutes after the ordeal, Trump shared some details about the incident.

“One of the representatives of the companies, of one of these companies, got a little bit lightheaded,” he told reporters. “We saw he went down, and he’s fine. They just sent him out, and he’s got doctors here. But he’s fine.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also released a statement about the situation. “During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay.”

The press conference resumed about an hour later. Findlay was no longer present.

Dr. Oz Praises President Trump Following Oval Office Incident

Following the Oval Office incident, Dr. Oz praised President Trump, recalling how the world leader reacted to the pharmaceutical exec’s situation.

“I wanted to speak to the wife to let her know what was happening, but also comfort her. The president saw me in the corner and said, ‘Who are you talking to?'” Oz said. “I said, sort of sheepishly, I was talking to the wife. And he said give me that phone.”

Dr. Oz then shared, “And he talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have ever done. And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being that he would take time. He could have gone off and done ten other things. But he actually cared that the wife of a man who he has never met before felt in a safer place.”

“He remembers the forgotten folks,” Oz pointed out.

Dr. Oz is notably a cardiothoracic surgeon who previously hosted his self-titled talk show from 2009 to 2022.



