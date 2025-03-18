Doug Kiker, ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Dead at 32

Doug Kiker, who appeared as a contestant on American Idol Season 18, passed away last Wednesday, Mar. 18. He was 32 years old.

Videos by Suggest

The singer’s death was confirmed by his sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Romirez, in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker,” Angela’s post reads, which features photos of the American Idol contestant. “He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You’re] singing with the Angel’s now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time.”

Donna wrote in a separate post, “Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him.”

She further added, “Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma.”

Doug Kiker, who is known as “The Singing Garbage Man,” rose to fame on American Idol. When asked by judge Lionel Richie if he had any performance experience, Kiker said, “I don’t have any.”

The show’s host Ryan Seacrest then took Kiker to the street to warm up in front of.a crowd.

Luke Bryan played on the piano as Kiker sang “Bless the Broken Road.” His performance caused former judge Katy Perry to tear up.

Although he made it to Hollywood, Kiker ended up not making it to the live performances.

‘American Idol’ Alum Doug Kiker Was Hospitalized Days Before His Death

TMZ further reports that Doug Kiker was hospitalized days before his death. A concerned citizen walked past him on the street and called 9-1-1. The witness said they suspected the American Idol alum may have been overdosing on drugs.

The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office told the New York Post that the “the cause and manner” surrounding Kiker’s death are “pending investigation.”

Kiker’s family, meanwhile, set up a GoFundMe to support his fiancee and children.



