Donald Trump’s New Two-Faced Coin: U.S. Treasury Drops First Look

Heads or tails? Either way, you get President Donald Trump. That’s the idea behind a new $1 coin drafted by the U.S. Treasury, which features The Apprentice star on both sides.

Videos by Suggest

“No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real,” Treasurer Brandon Beach wrote on X Friday.

Beach was replying to a tweet showing sketches of the coin. The front featured a depiction of Trump’s profile, while the back was based on a photo of the 79-year-old raising his fist after being struck in the ear by a bullet during a July 2024 assassination attempt.

No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real.



Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over. https://t.co/c6HChM6ijG — U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach (@TreasurerBeach) October 3, 2025

On the front side, “1776 to 2026” is written under “In God We Trust,” commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. founding.

The coin’s reverse side displayed the words “fight, fight, fight” above Trump’s head, along with “United States of America” and “E Pluribus Unum.”

“Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” Beach concluded, referring to the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump’s Coin Would Be the First to Feature a Living, Sitting President

Beach did not specify an exact production date beyond mentioning the shutdown. However, if produced, these would be the first coins to feature a living, sitting president.

According to a law on currency designs, “the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2 years following the date of the death of that President” cannot legally appear on a coin.

According to NBC News, the Trump coin might be released in 2026. The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 states that the U.S. Treasury Department can mint one-dollar coins with designs celebrating America’s 250th anniversary during the year starting January 1, 2026.

However, that same law seems to shut down a potential portrait on the coin.

“No head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins,” per CNN.

That said, CNN points out a potential workaround: Trump’s portrait is on the front of the coin, not the reverse.

“While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles,” a Treasury rep told the outlet, teasing that they “look forward to sharing more soon.”