Donald Trump Suggests Gavin Newsom Isn’t Qualified to Be President Due to His ‘Learning Disability’

With the 2028 Presidential Election nearly two years away, Donald Trump suggested that California Governor Gavin Newsom shouldn’t stand a chance to become the next President of the United States due to his “learning disability.”

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According to CN, Trump remarked while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office earlier this week. He referred to Newsom by the nickname he coined, “Newscum.”

“We have a low-IQ person, you know, because Gavin Newscum has admitted that he is a — that he has learning disabilities,” Trum stated. “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want. I think the president should not have learning disabilities, okay, and I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing.”

Trump then declared that “everything” about Newsom is “dumb.” However, he stumbled when he referred to the governor as the President of the United States.

It was reported the fourth time that Trump made comments about Newsom having a “learning disability” in less than a week. He first referenced Newsom’s dyslexia while speaking in Kentucky last week. He told supporters at the event that Newsom had “admitted he has mental problems” before suggesting that Newsom’s dyslexia should disqualify him from running for president.

Newsom’s office responded to the remark by stating, “Grandpa’s talking about himself again” and encouraged the world leader to “seek mental treatment.”

The California governor also fired back at Trump, stating, “I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand.”

The president and the Democratic governor of California have been at odds over the past year. Last summer, Trump ordered the National Guard to go to Los Angeles to assist federal immigration agents. Newsom’s office then began posting on social media, imitating the president.

Newsom Fires Back at Trump Again

Not long after Trump made his latest remark, Newsom took to X to speak out.

In all caps, Newsom declared, “Now that I, Gavin C. Newsom, am officially president of the United States (thank you Donald) I have many big announcements to make.”

He then seemingly shared everything he would do if he were actually the president. The first would be to make all of Trump’s executive orders “null and void,” while also firing “every Trump goon.” He would then launch a probe into “Trump corruption.”

As for helping the country, Newsom stated he would make healthcare free for all Americans and stop the spread of Measles. “All moms get free childcare, so we have more babies!” he continued. “Also, cannabis is now legal, and abortion is back for women who want it.”

He then noted that he would ban all Ticketmaster fees and there would be “no more commercials allowed during NBA and NFL games, as well as all Bravo Real Housewives shows.”

Newsome further promised a “tariff and gas spike refund” to encourage Americans to buy “cheap” electric cars.

“The country is now run by someone who can actually complete a sentence,” he added. “America is now ‘hot’ because you have a dyslexic president instead of a brain-dead one. Big update!!!!”

Newsom preivously spoke about his dyslexia while promoting his memoir Young Man in a Hurry. The politician revealed that he struggled academically during his childhood, which led to his dyslexia diagnosis.

“It’s the greatest thing in hindsight to happen to me,” he said about dyslexia, which he calls his superpower. “I mean, I have the freedom of not having to be stuck on the written text, and the freedom of having to work harder, more reps behind the scenes. I’m doing — if you think you’re working hard, trust me, I’m two to three X in terms of the work.”