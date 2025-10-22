Domestic Violence Advocacy Group Blasts Kristen Bell Over “Tone-Deaf” Anniversary Post

Kristen Bell wanted to be lovey-dovey to her husband Dax Shepard. But her latest anniversary post has garnered a lot of controversy online. People are putting the actor on blast for trivializing domestic violence.

One domestic violence group spoke out against Bell and wanted their opinions heard on the matter.

“There’s nothing funny about domestic violence ‘jokes’ that trivialize the very real fear, trauma, and pain that millions of victims and survivors face each day,” a rep for the National Network to End Domestic Violence told Page Six.

“Especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we all have a responsibility to support victims and survivors, to invest in proven solutions, and to speak about this issue with the seriousness it deserves,” the organization also said.

This comes in response to an anniversary post that Bell made for her anniversary with Shepard. She was thankful that Shepard hadn’t murdered her.

Kristen Bell Garners Backlash

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,’” she captioned a photo of the two.

Bell was clearly going for tongue-in-cheek and cute with her caption. However, not everyone interpreted that way. Some found the post icky. Others thought that Bell was making light of domestic violence.

“Just an fyi, posting this caption during domestic violence awareness month is unbelievably tone deaf :/ please reconsider,” one person commented.

“Please don’t joke about domestic violence. Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis,” another wrote.

“How can any self respecting woman stay with a man who ‘jokes’ like that?” yet another commented. “I’m not even a very serious person, but that would have me leaving so fast your head would spin.”

However, Bell isn’t trying to stoke the flames of her online witch hunt. Rather than comment back, she simply limited her social media comments and has been focused on her career.