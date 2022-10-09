The Surprising Reason Dolly Parton Wears Fake Jewelry Will Only Make You Love Her More

Let’s be honest—nobody needs another reason to love Dolly Parton. The “9 to 5” singer works overtime to make people happy. While Parton has been famously candid about her ‘fake’ appearance, the surprising story behind her fake jewelry is as real as it gets.

The Humble Icon

Dolly Parton is an icon. It’s a word that gets thrown around all too often, but with Parton, it’s undeniably true. The artist known for her big voice, even bigger hair, and glitz-covered wardrobe has delighted fans for generations.

Despite her status, the rhinestone cowgirl has stayed true to her humble roots. Born in a one-room cabin in the Great Smokey Mountains, the country singer recently made headlines for her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a move that’s typical of the humble star, Parton initially declined the Hall of Fame nomination, telling fans she didn’t think she was worthy of the honor.

‘We Always Go For Fakes’

It’s been 55 years since the release of her first album and Parton hasn’t slowed down. Today she’s recognized for her philanthropy as much as her music. From literacy programs to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, Parton supports countless causes. She’s generous to a fault and would likely give you the shirt off her back—and apparently, the jewelry to match.

“She used to wear real stuff,” Parton’s longtime creative director Steve Summers told W magazine in a 2021 profile feature. “But if someone told Dolly they liked her earrings, she’d take them off and hand them to that person!” Summers said. “I’d say, ‘Those were real diamonds!’ And Dolly would shrug. So now we always go for fakes.”

The jewels may be fake, but Parton continues to prove that she’s the realest of the real.

