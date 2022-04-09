‘Great Unifier’ Dolly Parton Speaks To Protecting The Environment In A Way We Can All Understand

Dolly Parton is a moral compass for Americans. The “Jolene” singer can seemingly do no wrong. Her thoughts on the environment are just the latest example of her position on the right side of history. Here’s what she has to say about protecting the land.

Tennessee’s Own

Tennessee and Parton go hand in hand. Her birthplace sees millions of visitors a year all thanks to Parton’s work. Her amusement park, Dollywood, resides in Pigeon Forge, and her song “My Tennessee Mountain Home” just became an official state song. The region has inspired her to make great work, and Parton is inspired to give back.

Very Kind Words

In an interview with National Geographic, Parton spoke about the beauty of her home state. “The Smokies have a heart of their own. It’s the way the water flows, the way it sounds, and the way it feels when you get in it. I don’t know if it’s just because it’s my home—but I really don’t think so. I think it’s just one of those special places that God put here for us to enjoy.”

The land is sacred to Parton. She feels a particular kind of energy when working in Tennessee. Parton says, “There’s different music [now], but it’s still part of the Smokies—if nothing else because it’s done here in the Smokies…You just feel like you’re on sacred ground.”

The “Try Being Lonely” singer also believes we have a duty not just to take from the environment, but to give back. “We should pay more attention. We’re just mistreating Mother Nature,” Parton says. “That’s like being ugly to your mama.”

The 2001 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee certainly has a way with words. “We need to take better care of the things that God gave us freely. And that we’re so freely messing up,” Parton concludes.

Money Where Her Mouth Is

Where Parton is concerned, words are not wind. When wildfires ravaged Western North Carolina and Tennessee, she had the Dollywood Foundation donate 12.5 million dollars to save the region and its people.

Advocating for helping the environment is just the latest way Parton is helping the world. She personally helped fund the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. Turning down the Presidential Medal of Freedom and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earned her symphonies of praise. It doesn’t seem like Parton is in any of this for praise, but rather because she’s passionate about her planet. In a world where celebrities are constantly letting everybody down, Parton sticks out like a beacon.

