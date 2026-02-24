Doctor A Victim Of Another Shark Attack In Popular Beach

A doctor died after a shark attacked him while he was wing foiling near a busy beach.

Videos by Suggest

On Sunday, February 22, a 55-year-old man was wing foiling near Australia, in New Caledonia. The incident occurred in the Anse Vata/Château Royal Bay area, a well-loved seaside spot that draws swimmers and water sports enthusiasts from around the world.

Authorities did not release the identity of the doctor.

According to Nouvelle-Calédonie La 1ère, the doctor, who had been on holiday with family, suffered “significant injuries to his right leg as well as wounds to his left shin and right forearm.”

A passing boater found his body in the lagoon. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at about 7 p.m. local time after recovering him from the water.

Officials did not immediately identify the type of shark believed responsible for the attack. Prosecutor Yves Dupas said investigators could not yet determine exactly what happened because there were no direct eyewitness accounts at the moment of the strike.

However, the bite marks on the victim’s board indicated a predatory animal. Authorities have called in a shark specialist to assist with investigations.

This Is The Second Shark Attack In The Area This Year

This attack marks the second fatal shark incident in New Caledonia so far this year and is the first in close proximity to Nouméa’s main beaches since 2023. Previous incidents in the region have prompted seasonal warnings and calls for increased marine safety measures.

The Nouméa municipality acted swiftly after the tragedy. Beach officials closed swimming areas and banned water sports within 300 meters of the coast through at least March 4 while they reviewed safety protocols and monitored nearby waters for further shark activity.

City officials reiterated advice for swimmers and watersports participants to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines, especially during peak beach-going times and in areas known for marine wildlife activity.

The City of Nouméa officials released a Facebook statement following the incident. They shared their “their profound sadness” about the doctor’s death.