DJ Unk’s Cause of Death Released

DJ Unk, the beloved Atlanta rapper and hype man, died last week unexpectedly last week at the age of just 43. Now, his family has come forward to clarify the cause of his death. His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, told TMZ that he died in his sleep on Friday due to a heart attack.

Sherkita addressed the rumors about his death and stressed the need to set the record straight. She clarified that claims linking his death to drug use are completely untrue. She told the outlet that her husband did not use drugs. A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday in his Atlanta neighborhood.

His wife originally shared the news of his passing on Friday in a Facebook post.

“Please respect me and my family,” she wrote. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

DJ Unk (born Anthony Leonard Platt) was perhaps best known for his 2000s hits “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” after Big Oomp Records signed him back in 2000.

DJ Unk Previously Suffered a Heart Attack Back in 2009

In 2009, the rapper was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. Speaking with XXL at the time, he revealed that the incident was brought on by a grueling touring schedule, poor dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking.

The outlet reported that Unk “replaced smoking and drinking with salmon and fruit.”

DJ Unk’s 2006 hit “2 Step” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. His other track, “Walk It Out,” became even more popular, especially with a remix featuring Andre 3000 and Jim Jones. The song also appeared in the movie Stomp the Yard, cementing its place in pop culture.

GloRilla also recently incorporated a sample from his 2006 track “Hold On Ho” into her 2024 single “Hollon.”

Big Oomp Records paid tribute to the artist following the news of his passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt, better known as ‘DJ Unk,’” the label wrote alongside a series of snapshots of the artist. “On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”

The label also added that Unk was “not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label.”