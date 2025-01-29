DJ Maddy O’Neal Was Drugged at Her Own Concert

DJ Maddy O’Neal was allegedly drugged at one of her own show’s in Colorado on Jan. 12th. The concert took place at Schmiggity’s Live Music and Dance Bar in Steamboat Springs.

O’Neal claims the incident took place after her set on Sunday night and even posted about it on her X account. O’Neal had written, “Got drugged at my own fucking show last night… after such an epic weekend had to end it like that. Feeling pretty violated and disheartened with humanity today.”

She continued, in the post that has since been deleted, “When you give so much and just trying to be a little bit of light in the world it’s pretty fucked to know there’s ppl [sic] like that out there.”

O’Neal is not the only person to report being drugged after her show, a woman attending the concert also claimed to have a similar experience. The woman, Erika Barger, commented on an Instagram post that Schmiggity’s had shared prior to the concert.

“I also got drugged at your venue last night,” Barger wrote in the comment section. “I am filing a police report. Please let us know what action steps you are going to take to prevent this in the future.”

Since both incidents were reported, the venue has released a statement via their Instagram account addressing the claims. The statement reads, “In lieu of recent events we want to extend our sincerest apology to those that have ever felt unsafe at our venue.”

The venue continued, “We are taking these allegations very seriously with respect to the privacy of those involved. That being said we will not be commenting on any specific incidents as not to interfere with local authorities. If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to message us directly.”