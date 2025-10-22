DJ Addresses Thief After Hard Drive With Unreleased Music Stolen

A German DJ has publicly addressed the thief who stole his hard drive containing unreleased music. He is firmly asking the thief to come forward and return what’s not theirs.

Videos by Suggest

Loco Dice was forced to announce that his unreleased music has been jeopardised by an unknown thief. He issued the statement to his Instagram on October 15.

“Hey guys, he began. “[On October 10] my hard drive and fully loaded USB stick were stolen from my tour manager’s bag in the DJ booth. The stolen hard drive contains my entire music collection.”

Not only was his unreleased tracks taken from him, but his whole discography.

“I’m hurt and in shock. Disrespectful actions like this should not happen in our community. I also want to personally apologize to all the artists who put their trust in me with their unreleased music.”

DJ Publicly Asks Thief To Step Forward

Before calling out the thief personally, he made a clarifying disclaimer, “Loco Dice music is Loco Dice music. It is very well known that I play many demos and tracks that you won’t hear anywhere else. If you hear one of my sounds, a track that you may know from my sets being played by someone other than me, please let me and my team know.”

To inspire the thief into a selfless act, he finally wrote, “We are currently reviewing video material from the DJ booth. You still have time to come forward anonymously and to make this right, please return what’s not yours.”

Although a lot of support has come forward about the incident, some people think Loco Dice should have been a lot more careful.

“Why the hell would you not have a cloud backup In today’s world and a password protected HD. Or even an air tag or a tracker on your most prized possession? Hate to say it, You could’ve avoided this yourself,” wrote one.

“Im sorry this happen but is time to stop letting the whole nobody in the dj booth i dont get why 1000 chicks need to be pretending they love this music when is only for attention,” added one more.