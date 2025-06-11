Disneyland to Close Pixar Ride After Nearly 20-Year Run

As part of the future expansion efforts, Disneyland will be shutting down a beloved Pixar ride after a nearly 20-year run.

In a recent post, the Disney Parks Blog announced Disneyland will be closing Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! in early 2026, to make way for a new Avatar experience.

Disneyland is planning to transform a portion of the current Hollywood Backlot area into its new Avatar destination at Disney California Adventure.

“This project is still in the early stages of development,” the post reads. “And additional details will be shared later, including construction timeframes. To make way for this new experience, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will close in early 2026.”

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! offers a taxi ride with familiar scare-acters as park guests zip through scenes from Monsters, Inc.

“Venture inside the Monstroplis Transit Terminal and hail a taxi cab for a tour around the town,” the ride’s description reads. “As your journey begins, an emergency ‘special report’ is unexpectedly broadcast inside your cab – a human child is loose in Monstropolis and must be caught!”

“Help friendly monsters Mike and Sulley as they raise to rece little girl Boo safely to her home,” the description then added. “Can she find her way back before it’s too late?”

The ride first opened in January 2006.

Disneyland Also Announced New Details About Another Upcoming Pixar Attraction

Meanwhile, Disney Parks Blogs revealed more details about Disneyland’s upcoming attraction themed to Pixar’s Coco.

The attraction will notably be built near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier. The areas are notably “predominantly backstage today.”

“Construction of this attraction is set to begin backstage this fall!” the update reads.

The Coco attraction was first announced during the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last summer. It was also revealed that the upcoming attraction will feature Coco characters and music.

“Walt Disney Imagineering will draw inspiration for the attraction from beloved classics, like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean,” the announcement then revealed.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro further revealed during the event, “We’re bringing our skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronics technology. These figures will appear in ways you’ll have to see to believe.”

Work for the attraction is set to begin next year.