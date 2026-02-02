Disneyland Closes Major ‘Star Wars’ Ride for ‘Refurbishment’

Sorry, Star Wars fans, Disneyland has temporarily shut down Rise of the Resistance as the ride undergoes refurbishment.

According to AllEars, Rise of the Resistance was officially closed late last month. Although there were whispers about the updates, it has been confirmed that there will be no major changes to the popular ride.

It was further reported that the Disneyland Star Wars ride will retain the same story it has had since its 2020 opening.

Riders strap in as the Resistance calls for more backup outside Black Spire Outpost.

“With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns,” the ride’s description reads. “When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

The description further reads, “Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.”

However, the ride will undergo maintenance, which could prevent its well-documented downtimes.

Disneyland has not confirmed when Rise of the Resistance will reopen.

Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Is Expanding Its Timeline

Along with the Rise of the Resistance refurbishment, Disneyland is also making changes to its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed last month that the theme park will bring the original Star Wars triology to Galaxy’s Edge. The change will include characters such as Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia. Even music from John Williams’ original film score will be featured in the updates.

The changes are expected to go into effect starting on Apr. 29.

However, Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will not undergo any changes and will remain the same for now.

Disney Parks also shared that the official timeline in Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost will “roll back in time several decades.” That way all of the characters will be brogh back.

Characters from the most recent triology, sucha s Rey, will continue to roam in the Resistance Camp. Other new roaming characters are R2-D2, Chewbacca, and The Mandalorian.