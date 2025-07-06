Disney Announces Cruise Line’s Newest Tropical Destination Update

One year after Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point welcomed its first guests, Disney Cruise Line offered a new update about its latest tropical destination.

Videos by Suggest

In a mid-June post, the Disney Parks Blog announced “top five must-dos” on the tropical destination for Disney Cruise Line guests to do.

The first “to do” is Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration at Disney Lookout Cay. According to Disney Parks, Junkanoo is the signature festival of the Bahamas that is full of singing, dancing, and drumming.

For the second “to do,” Disney Cruise guests are encouraged to walk the Nature Trail of the tropical destination. The trail offers guests desirable views of the ocean as well as the historic light station.

The third “to do” is visiting Disney’s Lookout Cay at Serenity Bay. The area offers a variety of food, music, and relaxation options. The Essence Band, described as a “traditional rake-and-scape” band, is known for performing in the area.

The fourth “to do” is observing the art and shopping throughout Disney Lookout Cay. Guests are encouraged to view the colorful artwork by local artists and visit Treatures for Eleuthera for locally crafted items.

Finally, the fifth “to do” is visiting with Mickey and friends on the island. The characters will also be available in outfits designed by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett.

Disney’s Lookout Cay Is Located at Lighthouse Point

Disney’s Lookout Cay first opened to Disney Cruise guests last summer. It is named after a historic lighthouse and offers guests incredible views of the ocean. The tropical destination also provides a “unique window” into the culture, traditions, and stories of the Bahamas.

“Nestled on the southernmost tip of Eleuthera, where the deep-blue Atlantic Ocean meets the turquoise waters of The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point celebrates the region’s remarkable natural beauty,” the Disney Cruise website further reads. “Through partnership with Bahamian artists, historians, and local cultural ambassadors, the vibrant spirit of The Bahamas bursts to life at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.”

The tropical destination features a family-friendly beach, along with Serenity Bay and Sebastian Cove.

Itineraries for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point are available at Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, and all Florida ports.



