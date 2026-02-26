discovery-channel-reality-tv-star-pregnant-with-1st-child

A Discovery Channel reality TV personality’s family is about to get a little bigger, with her fan-favorite mother announcing she’s pregnant.

Indeed, Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown had some exciting news to share. On Feb. 21, the 62-year-old family matriarch took to Instagram to announce that her 23-year-old daughter, Rain Brown, is expecting her first child.

“My baby girl, Rain, is having a baby!!!” Ami wrote alongside an ultrasound photo of Rain’s unborn child. “Grandbaby Number Eleven, Coming Soon!”

In the snapshot, the gushing grandmother-to-be proudly showed off a sonogram with “Baby’s First Pic!” scrawled across it. A little detective work on the sonogram details reveals Rain was 11 weeks and 2 days along on Feb. 3, which means we can likely expect a new little star to join the cast around late August. Mark your calendars, Discovery Channel fans…

Meanwhile, in the comments, Discovery Channel fans congratulated Ami on her daughter’s pregnancy.

“Congratulations! Wishing you, her, and her baby a lifetime of blessings and a lot of happiness,” one sweet fan wrote. “Wow, congratulations, that’s fab news for everyone,” a second onlooker echoed.

However, some fans were left doing a bit of math about how this generation of Alaskan Bush People was unfolding…

“Wait.. number 11??? What did I miss?” one fan wondered. “5 from Gabe (three biological)( two from his wife’s pervious marriage) 3 from Bear and 2 from Noah,” a helpful Discovery Channel watcher answered.

Rain Brown’s Pregnancy News Follows Some Legal Woes…

Rain, whose full name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, is the youngest of seven children born to Ami and her late husband, Billy Brown. She has six older siblings: Matt, Joshua (“Bam Bam”), Solomon (“Bear”), Gabriel, Noah, and Amora (“Snowbird”).

Rain’s pregnancy announcement came less than a year after she and her husband, Josiah Lorton, were arrested. On April 11, Rain was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass. Lorton was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief. The couple was booked into the Okanogan County jail in Washington and released three days later, on April 14.