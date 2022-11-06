This Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil Helps Smooth Over Fine Lines For A Youthful Looking Smooch

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s back! Lip oil makes its triumphant return, another popular product of our youth.

Until recently, soft matte lips were all the rage. But now, high-shine glosses are currently making a noticeable comeback, and the makeup world is taking notice. One standout product is taking center stage, with TikTok buzz surrounding its glossy finish and lip-plumping effects.

Lip oils may initially put your skepticism on high alert remembering most of them were more greasy than hydrating. Thankfully, the glossy look has undergone some juicy changes. Dior’s Lip Glow Oil has gone viral for more than just its exciting changes, but also for its astounding multipurpose benefits.

Lip Glow Oil from Dior is non-sticky and non-greasy, a much-welcome upgrade from the lip products of our youth. Instead, the texture feels like a rich balm on the lips. It also boasts a remarkable hyper-glossy finish that conceals fine lines and plumps up the lips, leaving a super smooth pout.

With Dior’s Lip Glow Oil, you get a hydrating boosting formula enriched with cherry oil which can help maintain soft, supple lips by protecting them against stress factors and drying. In fact, Dior claims the product is so moisturizing that you’ll notice the effects long after you take the lip oil off.

Featuring a pleasant minty-vanilla scent,Dior’s Lip Glow Oil is also notable for its Color Reviver technology which the brand claims provides a custom color that compliments your skin tone.

Currently the lip oil is available in a wide range of colors, including light pink, raspberry, rosewood, cherry, coral, berry, clear, and mahogany.

Dior’s super sleek, simple packaging design and easy-to-use applicator also appeal to users, reflecting Dior’s commitment to sustainable development.

Fashion model and beauty guru Molly Sims recently tried Dior’s Lip Glow Oil and says it’s worth the hype.

Applying the mahogany shade, Sims dazzled her fans with the viral TikTok lip oil. She revealed that you could not only use this non-greasy formula on your lips but also as an eyeshadow.

If you’re looking for a great everyday lip product that hydrates, fills in fine lines, and adds just a hint of color, then the Dior Lip Glow Oil seems worthy of a try.

