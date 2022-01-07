Forget Chalky Shakes, This Healthy Meal Plan Offers Results With Products That Actually Taste Good

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As we enter 2022, it’s time to make some New Year’s resolutions, and getting healthier is likely to be on everyone’s list. However, finding the right solution for your goals, whether it’s simply to eat less junk food or increase your daily energy, isn’t always a simple task.

We all know that diet plays a huge role in our overall health, yet with our busy daily lives, finding the time to plan and prep meals can be a huge burden. That’s where Diet Direct comes in.

Diet Direct is a leading online resource for your health and weight loss goals. Along with its variety of tested and proven (and tasty!) products, Diet Direct makes it easy to customize snacks and meals based on your dietary needs, from low-sodium to vegetarian to lactose-free.

Forget Chalky Shakes And Sad Frozen Meals

Healthy meal plans are frequently criticized as being bland and tasteless, but Diet Direct makes sure that is never an issue by offering only the best. In addition, compared to other online healthy meal delivery services, Diet Direct offers a wide variety of brands, including WonderSlim, BariWise, and WonderFit, among others.

Even with countless products to choose from, finding the perfect ones for you has never been easier. Easily filter by dietary needs, brands, or product types. Yet for the most customized approach, Diet Direct’s easy-to-follow diet plans are the way to go.

Healthy Meals And Snacks Made Simple

In today’s world, planning and prepping healthy meals and snacks is half the battle in the journey to eating better. Yet many “healthy” frozen meals and protein bars can be both costly and majorly lacking in flavor and texture. Not at Diet Direct.

Each simple plan is designed by registered dietitians and nutritionists, is customizable for your tastes and needs, and requires zero subscriptions. Plus, meals and snacks are planned for every 2-3 hours, so you’ll never have to deal with a grumbling stomach.

Diet Direct offers three levels of meal plans to meet your lifestyle, each available in 2, 4, 8, and 12 week plans. Each plan is insanely affordable, ranging from $1.85/meal all the way to $1.64/meal. Plus, choosing any Diet Direct plan offers savings up to 50% off a la carte prices and free shipping.

(Diet Direct)

The Basic Essentials package is perfect for those looking for a flexible plan to help supplement a few daily, healthy meals. You’ll receive tasty meal replacement shakes, perfect for a quick breakfast during hectic mornings, as well as healthy snacks to fuel up between meals prepped at home.

The Core Classic plan is great for those who want to have minimal meal prep. You’ll receive even bigger discounts on the included meal replacements and snacks, as well yummy lunch entrees and soups that you simply need to pair with a healthy side dish for a complete meal.

For those looking for zero guesswork (and the biggest savings), the Premium Complete plan is where it’s at. You’ll receive everything you need for tasty, healthy breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and even desserts! All you need to do is prepare just one healthy meal a day of your choice to keep things fresh. Plus, you’ll receive an even bigger variety of products, from decadent hot chocolate to zesty fruit drinks.

If that’s not enough, every plan includes daily menu plans and success guides, complementary supplements to help you reach your health goals, and a 20 oz shaker bottle.

From High Protein Popcorn To Collagen Hot Chocolate, The Product Selection Is Top Notch

Whether you opt for a plan (which again, can save you up to 50% off a la carte prices) or not, the product selection at Diet Direct is unreal. Many products focus on high protein, which helps to keep you full and satisfied. Others include health boosting add-ins, like collagen, which promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails. Check out some of our favorites!

A creamy, dreamy protein shake from WonderSlim is not like the meal replacement shakes your mom drank! With only 100 calories per serving and 15 grams of calcium caseinate protein, 7 grams net carbs, and 24 vitamins and minerals per serving, WonderSlim’s protein shake is a perfect snack or meal addition for on-the-go. You can also choose from a variety of delicious flavors, including hazelnut cocoa cream and orange creamsicle.

Another crave-worthy option is WonderFit’s Advanced Plant Based Meal Shakes. Power up with 15g of pea protein, as well as enjoying the benefits of this wholesome blend packed with veggies like kale and sweet potato. Don’t worry though, the delicious flavors like mocha and vanilla will fool even the pickiest of taste buds.

Popcorn can be a real diet buster. Microwaveable popcorn or theater popcorn, for instance, contain a high level of carbs, salt, and sugar that can be enough to hinder anyone’s health efforts. But don’t fret, popcorn lovers! Diet Direct has the perfect snack from Snackergy, PRO POP.

With 10 grams of protein, PRO POP is the only high protein popcorn snack that keeps you full for hours. As well, PRO POP also has two unique ingredients that will boost your immune system and support digestion.

Whether you love a classic sea salt flavor, something a little sweet like salted caramel, or a fun twist such as cheddar jalapeno, PRO POP has a variety for every taste.

Delicious, rich hot chocolate for fewer than 100 calories? Yes, it’s possible! With WonderFit Hot Cocoa from Diet Direct, you’ll enjoy a cozy, low-calorie dessert with special benefits akin to that of a fountain of youth.

Taking a sip of WonderFit Advanced Skin & Body Collagen Hot Chocolate will also aid in overall skin and body support. As well as its 15 grams of bioactive collagen peptides, this sinfully delicious cocoa also contains Verisol, BodyBalance, and Wellmune, all of which work to improve skin elasticity, immunity, and energy.

Not in the mood for a protein shake? No problem. Diet Direct also offers plenty of other options, including their bestselling WonderSlim Meal Bars. With 15 grams of fat-busting protein, WonderSlim Protein Bars will keep you satisfied for hours.

But, protein is not the only nutrient packed ingredient in this bar; it also contains up to 5 grams of fiber and 20 vitamins and minerals.There’s no need to worry about becoming bored with flavors either, as there are over 11 to choose from, such as decadent caramel cocoa and shortbread cookie.

Stop Dieting, And Start Living Healthier

Diet Direct is the perfect way to kick off your new year. Unlike other weight loss programs, it offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for all your dieting needs.

Furthermore, Diet Direct offers affordable service with no commitments or minimum orders. As part of their commitment to whole body wellness, Diet Direct handpicks their products to help you reach every goal and achieve your ideal weight.

Find out how you can jump start your lifelong journey to health and wellness by visiting Diet Direct today.