Diane Keaton Mistook Reese Witherspoon’s Son For A Young Leonardo DiCaprio, See Reese’s Reaction

Diane Keaton recently uploaded a video to Instagram celebrating “male beauty,” but the 75-year-old actress made a crucial mistake just seconds into the now-viral video. Though she claimed the first picture in the video slideshow was of a young Leonardo DiCaprio, it was actually a photo of Reese Witherspoon’s oldest son, Deacon Phillippe. Witherspoon, of course, responded to the post and was every inch a proud mom in her reply.

Legendary actress Diane Keaton created a video to celebrate “male beauty” and featured several famous men like Robert Pattinson, Zayn Malik, and Clint Eastwood. All the photos were in black and white, which gave the video an artistic air. Keaton doesn’t make an appearance in the video, rather she gives a voiceover as each new image appears.

Throughout the just under a minute-long video, Keaton heaped praise on the photos, but the video started out with the Baby Boom star making a major, and hilarious, mistake. To start the video out, Keaton supplied a black and white photo of Deacon Phillipe, Reese Witherspoon’s son she shares with actor Ryan Phillipe.

Unfortunately, Keaton seemed to be under the impression that the photo was actually of young Leonardo DiCaprio. “Talk about beauty? Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break, I knew him when he was a kid,” Keaton said in the video. She soon moved on to highlight more examples of male beauty, but her flub was quickly picked up on.

The day after Keaton posted the video, Witherspoon commented on the video to clear up the veteran actress’ misconception, “Diane, the first one is my son!” The Big Little Lies star followed that with a heart eyes emoji, which indicates that she’s not too bothered that her son was held up as a prime example of male beauty or that Keaton compared him to one of the most handsome actors of his generation. Keaton quickly responded with three wide-eyed blushing emojis, and Witherspoon simply sent a crying-laughing emoji back.

Fans of both actresses absolutely adored witnessing the interaction between the stars and soon chimed in with their own reactions. One follower commented, “omg this made my day. You didn’t even realize so funny. Love this. Lmao you and Reese are my favorite.” Another jokingly added, “Deacon Di Caprio.” Someone else wrote to Witherspoon, “I’m dying,” adding, “let’s just face the fact that your son is Male Beauty.”

Hopefully the next time Diane Keaton decides to dedicate a video to male beauty, she double checks the identity of all the men she’s admiring!