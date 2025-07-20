details-on-sofia-vergara-and-tom-brady-amidst-romance-speculation

Rumors of NFL legend Tom Brady and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara hitting it off may have been thrown a little wide of the mark.

Videos by Suggest

Gossip about the duo began swirling after they were spotted getting close during a recent high-profile event aboard the Ritz-Carlton’s luxurious new superyacht, the Luminara, in early July.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed that Brady,47, specifically requested to sit next to Vergara, 53, during dinner.

Not long after that night, Vergara dropped a cheeky snap on her Instagram. In the pic, she’s seated next to Brady while J Balvin swoops in for a forehead kiss. In the snap, she’s laughing with her eyes closed. Meanwhile, Brady’s grinning at the camera.

Image via Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Naturally, the rumor mill started spinning that Brady was wooing Vergara. But, according to an insider, that’s just a fumble, not a touchdown.

“She’s fun and beautiful,” an alleged insider told celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, “but he’s just not that into her. She’s not his type.”

Shuter noted that insiders maintain Brady’s behavior was courteous, not flirtatious.

“There were no sparks. Tom was more into the views than into Sofia,” the source added. “It was just social.”

Brady, currently focused on his family and building his post-football career, reportedly isn’t seeking a new relationship at the moment, particularly one as high-profile as Vergara.

“He respects her,” the source insisted. “But that’s where it ends.”

However, Brady made sure to stamp out that he thought Vergara, who is six years his senior, was too old for him to date.

“Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” a rep for the retired football player told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, on paper, it makes sense that onlookers were hoping for a match with Brady and Vergara.

Since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Brady has largely remained single. He is also the father of 17-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Similarly, Vergara has embraced single life following her 2023 split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. She shares her 32-year-old son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.