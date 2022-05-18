Avoiding Cakey Foundation Has Nothing To Do With Your Makeup, According To This Dermatologist

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Does your foundation look cakey? If so, dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi—aka @skinbydrazi on TikTok—has a solution. And, it has nothing to do with your makeup.

This Doctor Knows Her Stuff

Shirazi is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon who practices at the La Jolla Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Southern California. She’s been called “the most skilled dermatologist” that La Jolla has to offer, and she definitely knows her stuff.

With 114K followers on Instagram, a YouTube channel with almost 50K subs, and 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Shirazi is quite the influencer when it comes to skincare and aesthetics. And she really got her fans talking when she posted her latest video.

How To Avoid Cakey Foundation

Shirazi recently asked her TikTok followers if their foundation looks cakey. Then, the dermatologist gave a quick step-by-step tutorial showing how to avoid it.

Mist the skin with thermal spring water. Apply hyaluronic acid to damp skin. Apply foundation. Blot excess foundation with a tissue-covered beauty blender.

Let’s Break It Down

To get “that no makeup, makeup look,” Shirazi says to start by misting your skin with thermal spring water like Avéne Eau Thermale. This calming facial mist spray soothes and softens your skin while helping minimize sensitivity. As an added bonus, it provides antioxidant protection.

The next step in the process is to apply hyaluronic acid to dampen the skin, which Shirazi says is the key to this whole process.

She recommends L’oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum because of its formulation. The doc praised this particular product because of these features:

Multi-molecular weight.

Oil- and fragrance-free.

Fast absorbing.

She explained that if the formulation isn’t right in your hyaluronic acid, then it will dry out your skin. Shirazi also noted that L’oreal has the added bonus of combining its hyaluronic acid with panthenol, which supports the skin barrier and provides long-lasting hydration.

It’s Just That Easy

The application of thermal spring water mist and the right hyaluronic acid before you put on your foundation is all you need to avoid the dreaded cakey look. These simple steps will make a huge difference, and these products won’t bust your budget.

If you are worried about trying this method because you have a skin condition like rosacea or eczema, Shirazi says not to worry. The L’oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum is fragrance-free and gentle, so it won’t irritate your skin.

If your skin is very dry, she recommends sealing it with a moisturizer. One to check out is Amazon’s #1 seller—Neutrogena Hydro Boost.

More From Suggest