Denzel Washington Roasts Cancel Culture: ‘I Follow God, I Don’t Follow Man’

Is Denzel Washington too legendary to be canceled?

In a recent interview with Complex, the veteran actor dismissed cancel culture, saying he couldn’t care less about public approval or followers.

When asked about being “canceled,” Washington shot back, “What does that mean — to be canceled?”

The interviewer explained that the term essentially referred to losing public support, but Washington’s response was strikingly unapologetic and bold.

“Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?”

The reporter pointed out that “followers now are currency,” and the Training Day Oscar winner replied, “I don’t care who’s following who.”

For Washington, gaining followers or public support isn’t a priority. For the 70-year-old, it’s all about the man upstairs.

“You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time,” Washington said. “I don’t follow anybody,” he added.

The Fences actor pointed out the only thing he follows.

“I follow the heavenly spirit; I follow God, I don’t follow man; I have faith in God.”

“I have hope in man, but look around, it ain’t working out so well,” he added.

The Flight actor also had a bit of advice for folks obsessed with social media and cancel culture.

“You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up,” he suggested.

Denzel Washington Jokes That His ‘Chest Started Hurting’ Talking About Cancel Culture

He leaned back in his chair, a hearty laugh spilling from him. “Don’t get me started,” the veteran actor joked. “My chest started hurting. You know, chest is getting tight talking about it.”

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington attend the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Washington shared these remarks while seated alongside Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee during the interview.

“I could care less,” Lee, a frequent collaborator with Washington, agreed.

Meanwhile, 2025 has been a hallmark year for the beloved actor.

Earlier this year, the actor earned his 11th Golden Globe nomination for his role in Gladiator II, becoming the Black actor with the most nominations in the award show’s history. He won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his role as Macrinus in the Ridley Scott-directed action film.

Washington also startled fans by implying he might be exiting stage left soon.

“I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement,” he insisted to BuzzFeed. “I said that it has to be a level of interest for me. I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out.”

“It’s very difficult,” he added. “And I may have used the word ‘retire,’ but I look at life in three sections: you learn, you earn, you return. I’m in the return part of life.”