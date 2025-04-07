‘Dennis the Menace’ Star Jay North Dead at 73, Cause of Death Revealed

Jay North, a former child actor who is best known for his role in Dennis the Menace, passed away on Sunday, Apr. 6. He was 73 years old.

Laurie Jacobson, the longtime friend of North and wife of Lassie star Jon Provost, confirmed the news to TMZ. She revealed that the late actor died at his home in Lake Butler, Florida, following a battle with colorectal cancer.

She also revealed that North’s health deteriorated over the past month. He was surrounded by his family, including his wife Cindy and her daughters from a previous marriage, when he passed.

Jacobson further revealed that Cindy and her daughters “gave him a family he had never had,” since he was an only child and never knew his father.

Jacobson then said Jay North hadn’t seen his friends in a bit because he needed to be isolated due to his health. She had collected letters from his fans and gave them to him during the holiday season. She said he was thrilled to see the letters.

Along with Dennis the Menace, Jay North was known for his roles in 77 Sunset Strip, Rescue 8, and Sugarcoat. All the roles he achieved when he was less than 10 years old.

He appeared in 146 episodes of Dennis the Menace from 1959 to 1963.

Jay North Struggled Following His Time on ‘Dennis the Menace’

The late actor previously opened up about how he struggled years after Dennis the Menace ended.

North claimed that his aunt would verbally and physically abuse him anytime he would mess up. He then said she would take him from the set and beat him when he messed up a line.

His mother and others are allegedly unaware of the abuse

“He had a rough ride in Hollywood,” Jacobson pointed out. “He did not enjoy the experience – he was at a time very angry and bitter that adults that surrounded him did nothing to help him or make his time easier.”

After Dennis the Menace was canceled after four seasons, North went into voice acting. He appeared on Here Comes the Grump and The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show.

He officially retired from acting in 2011.