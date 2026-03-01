Dennis Quaid’s ‘Any Given Sunday’ Co-Star Responds to Him Supporting President Trump

Refusing to hold back, Dennis Quaid’s Any Given Sunday co-star Lauren Holly stated she at least got to slap him in response to his support of President Donald Trump.

“At I got to slap him real hard in Any Given Sunday,” the actress wrote on Threads just after Quaid traveled with Senator Ted Cruz on Air Force One to attend Trump’s speech in Corpus Christie, Texas, late last week.

Cruz posted a video of Trump and Quaid chatting about the actor recently playing President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 Reagan biopic.

“I’d like to ask President Reagan what you think of President Trump,” Cruz asked Quaid.

To which Quaid responded with a Reagan impression, “Well, I think he’s like me on steroids, actually!”

Following her initial response to Quaid’s conversation with Trump, Holly was asked if she could “slap the whole regime really hard” for everyone.

“I would if I could,” she answered.

Responding to a video of Quaid saying he “loves Donald Trump,” Holly stated, “It’s crazy to me at this point.”

Quaid Has Been Open About His Support of Trump Since 2024

This isn’t the first time that Quaid has been open about his support for President Trump.

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2024, Quaid stated that the “only thing” he liked about Trump was “everything he did” as president.

“People might call him an a–hole, but he’s my a—hole,” Quaid declared.

Also, during a recent sit-down on The Greg Laurie Show, Quaid described himself as a “common-sense independent” but noted he leans “more conservative.”

He then praised Trump for his approach to the presidency, referring to the world leader as a “very personable, incredibly funny, a good listener, and a surprisingly approachable person.”

“[Trump is] very funny,” Quaid noted. “And really genuine. He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him know he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person.”

He went on to add, “I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy. People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy.”