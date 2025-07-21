denise-richards-resurfaces-on-social-media-following-split-from-aaron-phypers

Less than two weeks after her second husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce, Denise Richards resurfaced on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Richards celebrated her mother’s 72nd birthday. “Happy Birthday, Mom in Heaven. You would’ve been 72 today. We miss and love you so much.”

Denise Richards’ mother, Joni, passed away in 2007 following a battle with cancer. She was 54 years old.

The latest Instagram post also comes just after Denise Richards accused her estranged husband of domestic violence. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Richards requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Phypers.

“Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head,” she stated. “[He would] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”

Richards also stated that Phypers would regularly threaten to break her jaw. Then he would allegedly cry and beg her to stay, with promises to get help. “None of which ever happened,” she noted.

Denise Richards Claims She Was Assaulted By Her Estranged Husband Earlier This Month

The actress further accused Phypers of giving her “at least” three concussions. She then cited July 4-14 as the date of the most recent alleged assault.

In the court documents, Richards stated she asked Phypers and his family to vacate the townhouses she had leased. She said that on Jul. 4, Phypers “got within two inches” of her face and “screamed degrading profanities” at her.

Richards said Phypers made the same comments to her in the presence of his father the next day. He then began to yell at her and threatened to tell the internet she was a “w—e.”

He then allegedly grabbed both of her arms forcefully and pushed and dragged her to the ground. “I landed hard on the stairs, causing me immense pain.”

When she threatened to call the police, Phypers allegedly told her, “I would like to see the cops take me away, I will blow everything up if they try.”

Richards’ restraining order request was granted.



