demi-lovato-stuns-in-poolside-photos

Demi Lovato made a splash in a stunning black bandeau bikini, turning up the heat just weeks before summer’s grand debut.

In photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 32-year-old singer showcased a stylish two-piece ensemble, complete with classic black sunglasses for the sizzling snaps.

Lovato let her beachy waves cascade effortlessly as she lounged like a sun-kissed goddess, a black scrunchie casually resting on her wrist—a chic nod to laid-back glam. She waded between the steamy embrace of a hot tub and the shimmering edge of an infinity pool, both perfectly positioned to frame the endless ocean beyond.

She added a touch of understated glam with dainty hoop earrings and flaunted a dazzling French tip manicure that seemed to catch the light just right. In one photo, she struck a pose that was pure sophistication, showing off the sleek side angle of her high-waisted swimsuit while effortlessly running her hands through her hair—like a scene straight out of a sun-soaked daydream.

In another snap, her stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring from her longtime fiancé, Jutes, took center stage.

The singer captioned the post with nothing but a splash emoji.

Fans React to Demi Lovato’s ‘ Hot Girl Summer’ Post

Of course, her over 153 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise on her summer vibes.

“Demi said hot girl summer started already,” one fan wrote. “Yes, girl. Get it,” a second fan gushed. “Summering with you is my favorite thing in the world,” a third fan declared.

“She’s definitely cool for the summer,” yet another fan chimed in.

Not long before her bikini post, Lovato gifted her fans with another glam look in an Instagram post.

The brunette stunner struck a pose on a dreamy balcony, the ocean stretching out like a watercolor masterpiece behind her. Draped in a flowing baby blue gown that danced in the breeze and paired with a chic black graphic tee, she served up sultry vibes that had her followers swooning.

“Bro, she’s so hot,” one titan of industry wrote. “Actually obsessed with you,” another admirer added.

With summer actually on the horizon, fans are sure to be treated with more swimsuit photo dumps from the singer… stay tuned.