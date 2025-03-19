Demi Lovato Recreates Famous ‘Camp Rock’ Move at Disneyland



While heading back to her roots, Demi Lovato recreated the famous Camp Rock “Disney Knees” move at Disneyland.

Videos by Suggest

In a video posted on her TikTok, Lovato does the “Disney knees” dance move from Camp Rock throughout the Disney park. She pretends to hold a microphone as she bends her head down and sticks her other hand up in the air, shaking her inverted knees.

The singer’s Camp Rock song “This Is Me” plays throughout the video. “Couldn’t go to Disney without doing the dis-knees,” she declared in the caption.

Camp Rock first premiered on the Disney Channel in June 2008. Demi Lovato starred in the film alongside Joe Jonas, Meaghan Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Feathers, and Alyson Stoner. Two years later, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam premiered. Lovato and Jonas both reprised their roles. Jonas’ brothers, Nick and Kevin, also starred in the sequel.

Demi Lovato Previously Spoke About the ‘Disney High’ Atmosphere While Filming ‘Camp Rock’

In the Hulu documentary Child Star, Demi Lovato spoke about her experience while filming Disney’s Camp Rock.

Although she was battling her addiction at the time, Demi stated that she had so much fun making the iconic Disney Channel film.

“We called it ‘Disney High,’” she said. “Because we were dating each other, and there were people who didn’t like each other, and we were all the same age, and none of us were in high school, so that was our experience of it.”

Along with Camp Rock, Demi Lavato starred in Princess Protection Program with Selena Gomez and had her TV show Sonny With a Chance.

She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the success of her acting career in the early years.

“I was filled with gratitude, and there was this sense of wonder and excitement,” she explained. “It was very much the honeymoon phase of my career, right before the train got moving in a way where I couldn’t pump the brakes.”