Demi Lovato Publicly Reacts to News About Former Friend Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Although she and Selena Gomez no longer speak, Demi Lovato has nothing but happiness for her once-best friend and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, Lovato spoke about Gomez’s recent comments about the success of her fellow Disney Channel stars. The topic came up while Gomez was on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

“From the Jonas Brothers to Miley [Cyrus] and Demi [Lovato],” Selena Gomez said. “It’s good to see them all do their thing.”

Lovato spoke about the comment, telling Cohen, “I heard the clips she said on the podcast. It was really, really sweet.”

She also discussed Gomez’s engagement to Blanco. The music producer proposed in December 2024. Noting she “couldn’t be happier” for Gomez and Blanco, Lovato said, “I just wish her the best.”

Lovato further pointed out that she recently listened to Gomez and Blanco’s album I Said I Love You First. “Really, really great job,” she said. “I love the songs on it.”

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Became Friends in the Early 2000s

The former pals first met on the set of Barney and Friends in 2001 when they were seven years old. They later appeared together on various children’s TV shows, including Sonny With a Chance and Wizards of Waverly Place. They even starred in the 2009 film Princess Protection Program.

However, things between the two took a turn nearly a decade after they met. Although they reconciled in 2011, the friendship fell apart in 2014.

In 2022, Gomez recalled first meeting Lovato, noting she never forgot the experience.

“The wildest part of that story is that she was actually the girl standing in front of me,” Gomez said. “I remember she had a red bow on, I’ll never forget it…I just thought the world of her. And we both ended up, after we got the part, we didn’t know if the other one did. And we just had this, like, mini reunion when we saw each other.”