demi-lovato-just-got-married

It’s official – Demi Lovato is a married woman!

Videos by Suggest

The singer/former Disney Channel star, 32, reportedly exchanged vows with her groom, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, 34, in California on Sunday.

Lutes and Loval first went public about their romance in August 2022 after meeting during a writing session for Lovato’s “Holy Fvck” album. In December 2023, Lutes proposed during a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles.

In September 2023, while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Lovato opened up about her relationship with Lutes.

“He has the best personality,” she shared. “We laugh nonstop. There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together – it’s just nonstop. So I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship.”

Lovato announced the exciting news by posting sweet snapshots of the proposal on Instagram. “I’m still speechless,” she wrote in the post’s caption. Last night was the best night of my life, and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life.”

She then wrote, “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you… every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Demi has been vocal about her relationship with Lutes since then.

“You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him,” Lovato shared with PEOPLE in September 2024. “It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It’s very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing.”

Demi Lovato Shared Details About Her Custom Vivienne Westwood Just Before Saying ‘I Do’

According to Vogue, Demi Lovato wore a gorgeous custom “pearl white” Vivienne Westwood gown that featured a corset bodice and cathedral-style tulle veil.

Just before she said “I Do,” Lovato opened up to the iconic fashion magazine about her dress, stating that she has been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs,” she explained. “Specifically, how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

The “Heart Attack” hitmaker further revealed that she loved everything about the dress. Her collaboration with the Westwood team went so well that she had a second dress made for the reception.

The reception look was described as an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top. It also featured broken pearls that trailed from the neckline.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special,” Lovato said about the reception dress.