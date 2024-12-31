Delta Flight Nearly Collides With Gonzaga Team Plane in Terrifying Footage

Harrowing footage from LAX airport showed a Delta flight nearly colliding with a chartered jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team last Friday.

Footage of the incident first uploaded by Airline Videos shows the Gonzaga jet — Key Lime Air Flight 563 stopping on the runway just as Delta Flight 471, an Airbus A321 speeds past it to take off.

Air traffic control can be heard yelling “Stop, stop, stop!” just before the incident, which thankfully did no damage to either plane and caused no injuries.

The Gonzaga plane — an Embraer ERJ-135, according to FlightAware — had just landed from Washington ahead of the team’s game against UCLA.

The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.

“Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” an FAA spokesperson told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

“When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line,” the statement continued.

Gonzaga University told the LA Times it “expects to receive more information related to this event, and is grateful that the incident ended safely for all.”

As for the plane spotter who filmed the incident, they admitted on the footage that, “In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to “Stop, stop, stop.'”

Despite this incident having a happy ending, 2024 still ends as the the deadliest year for worldwide air travel since 2018, with 318 total fatalities, according to Bloomberg.

Last Wednesday, an Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. And in South Korea on Sunday, a Jeju Air flight crashed into a concrete barrier at the end of a runway, leading to 179 fatalities.