Dejan Milojević, Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach, Dead at 46

Assistant coach Dejan Milojević of the Golden State Warriors tragically passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was only 46 years old. News of his death was shared by the team on X (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday morning, the team revealed that Milojević had been hospitalized the previous night during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. Shortly thereafter, the NBA decided to postpone the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz, scheduled for Wednesday night. In addition, the game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday has also been postponed. Finally, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the team sadly announced the passing of Milojević.

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing.



This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.



Milojević joined the Warriors in 2021 and served as a member of head coach Steve Kerr’s coaching staff for three seasons. In a statement, Coach Kerr expressed his grief over Milojević’s death. “We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Kerr said.

Kerr continued, “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

The Los Angeles Lakers Paid Tribute to Coach Dejan Milojević

In preparation for their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Milojević with a solemn moment of silence. Players respectfully bowed their heads while a picture of the coach was displayed on the arena’s grand screen.

Milojević, hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, served as the assistant coach for the Warriors for three seasons. Prior to that, he held the position of head coach for the Budućnost team in the Adriatic Basketball Association league in Montenegro for one season. In addition to these roles, he accrued eight years as the head coach for the Mega Basket team in Belgrade. Milojević also had the opportunity to participate in summer leagues with the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Milojević enjoyed a successful stint as a professional basketball player for 14 seasons on the international stage. He earned the prestigious title of the Adriatic League’s most valuable player three consecutive times, from 2004 to 2006.

Milojević is survived by his wife, Natasa, as well as his children, Nikola and Masa.