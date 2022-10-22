5 Items In Your Bathroom That Probably Need To Be Thrown Out ASAP

Finding the time to declutter your home can be difficult. But if you tackle one room at a time, letting go of the things you no longer use doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Case in point, I recently decluttered my bathroom and it felt amazing. I finally got rid of that cucumber melon body spray I’ve had since the ‘90s and so many other items that no longer served a purpose in my life.

Decluttering is a form of self-care that often gets overlooked. We totally get it; letting go can be hard. These items might hold a nostalgic attachment (like my body spray) or you may feel a sense of security knowing you have certain items on hand, even if you don’t use them anymore.

In reality, though, a cluttered living space can have a negative effect on your happiness and well-being. So we’ve compiled a list of things to either get rid of altogether or store elsewhere to help make your bathroom a calmer, more functional space.

1. Expired Medications

This might be an obvious one, but you should take care to dispose of any expired medications properly. For prescription medications that might mean finding a drop-off location to get rid of them. It’s probably fine to throw other over-the-counter medications away in the trash, but you may want to conduct a quick Google search just to check.

In addition to getting rid of old medications, finding a better location outside of the bathroom to store your medicine could be ideal. Humidity from the bathroom can damage certain medications. Plus, some meds have temperature requirements—they might need to be stored in the fridge or freezer. But most medications need to be stored in a cool, dry place. For safety purposes, storing medications in a locked box might be warranted.

2. Razor Blades

If you haven’t switched out your razor blade lately, it could be time to throw out the old one and grab a new one. Definitely swap out your razor if you see any signs of rust. This is another item that may benefit from being stored in a room with less humidity. While not the most convenient, keeping your razors in a dry place outside the bathroom will prolong their life.

3. Old Loofahs And Sponges

Sponges and loofahs can be a breeding ground for bacteria, especially when stored in a humid place, aka the bathroom. Loofahs are meant to clean your body, but if they haven’t been changed in a few weeks, you could be defeating their whole purpose. Sponges, whether used for wiping down countertops or applying makeup, can also harbor bacteria if not cleaned and stored properly.

For cleaning sponges, make sure to rinse thoroughly and squeeze out any excess water. Keep in a well-ventilated area and change out every month or so. Makeup sponges should be cleaned every few days and stored either in the container they came in or in a specific makeup sponge holder.

4. Cleaning Supplies

If you didn’t know (I didn’t!), cleaners and disinfectants can expire. They likely won’t be harmful after their expiration date, but they might not be as effective as they once were. If you do determine that they’re past their prime, you might need to call your local hazardous waste facility to find out the best disposal method.

If you store chemicals in your bathroom, you’re definitely not alone. Many people keep cleaning supplies under the sink or in the bathroom closet. However, you should be extra careful to keep these potentially harmful products out of reach of children and pets. It’s also best to keep your cleaning supplies together, preferably in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Makeup, perfume, and other beauty products can expire sooner than you think. Some products like lipstick, foundation, and blush can last up to two years. But other types of makeup may have a shorter shelf life.

For example, mascara and eyeliner are typically only good for a few months. If you use them regularly, you probably won’t have any problem sticking to that timeframe. But considering many people only use makeup for special occasions, it can be difficult to remember to throw away unused products on time.

It may be ideal to buy smaller travel sizes of makeup and perfume. Decluttering your expired beauty products might give you a better idea of what you do and don’t use, which could allow you to shop smarter in the future.

