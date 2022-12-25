December 25-31 Horoscope: Living In Retrograde’s Shadow

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, the Sun moves entirely into the 4th House of Home & Family while a waxing crescent Moon swings through the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th Houses. As the Moon grows, so will our motivation and drive toward actualizing goals and making genuine progress.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park. We spend the week in Mercury retrograde’s shadow as the small planet prepares for its backward shift on Saturday. While this doesn’t guarantee disaster, Mercury retrograde always tends to beget some chaos.

How will your sign fare this week?

As much as we would like to, we can’t carry every part of ourselves into each new chapter of our lives. On the contrary, entrance into the next phase is contingent on our ability to let go of the things that have been weighing us down.

Don’t let your pride convince you to hold onto these burdens longer than you have to, Aries. No one gets it right 100% of the time. All you can do is learn from your mistakes and let them guide you more thoughtfully down your path.

Investments of any kind come with an inherent risk of loss. It’s an inescapable part of the deal. The emotional, mental, or financial resources we pour into an external source are liable to disappear forever. And in some cases, it’s worth the risk.

But this is certainly not the case for every situation, Taurus. And unfortunately, only you can determine the worthy from the unworthy. Pay close attention to where your energy is going, and don’t be afraid to take an extra second to decide whether it’s what you really want.

When we get tired, we get sloppy, which is why it’s so important to rest when you need it. You might think you’re doing yourself (and everyone else) a favor by running on fumes, but there’s a good chance you’re doing more harm than good.

There’s no need to rush into things this week, despite how the end of the year can often make us feel. The deadlines you think you’re racing against are largely self-administered, which means you can extend them however long you need. Take your time, Gemini.

There’s always a bit of a learning curve at the start of any new endeavor. Don’t let that discourage you from continuing down your path. Your comfort zone might not have a learning curve to worry about, but there also isn’t any progress to enjoy, either.

Have faith in the process, and let the minor setbacks roll off your back. No one is born knowing how to do everything; we all have to learn at some point. You’ll be on the other side of this curve before you know it, Cancer.

Your love of the spotlight is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it lends itself to more confidence in familiar situations. But on the other hand, the fear of not being in the spotlight at all—of failure—can sometimes prevent you from trying new things.

As someone who is seemingly always ‘in their element,’ the idea of exploring outside of your comfort zone can be particularly frightening. However, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to find your groove no matter what environment you end up in, Leo.

Resist the temptation of self-doubt. You’re more prepared to navigate this uncharted territory than you’re giving yourself credit for, Virgo. Just because this problem doesn’t look exactly like something you’ve dealt with before doesn’t mean it’s entirely novel.

On the contrary, if you were to take a closer look, you’d likely find it’s much more similar than you realized. Try not to get hung up in the small details, and keep your eyes on the bigger picture. The solution is hiding in plain view, Virgo—don’t stop looking now.

Be careful not to underestimate your emotions’ ability to cloud your judgment. Even reality colored by feelings can seem as viscerally authentic as its objective counterpart. Decisions made in the midst of an adrenaline rush aren’t always the wisest.

While it’s impossible to remove your emotions from your judgment entirely, they shouldn’t be the sole guiding force. Think things through rationally, weighing all the options carefully. If that means taking an extra day or two (or three) to process your situation entirely, then so be it.

Your efforts to adopt new perspectives and ideas have been admirable. But be careful not to settle into a different form of dogmatic thinking. You didn’t wiggle your way out of one comfort zone just to cement yourself into another.

The goal is to remain flexible and open-minded no matter what situation you face. While this might take a little more effort, it also produces greater and more beneficial results. Grit your teeth through this temporary discomfort, Scorpio. The payoff is waiting for you just around the corner.

As unpleasant as this battle with your ego has been, the cosmos suggest the tension is finally beginning to wane this week. Now is the time to assess the confrontation for its potential benefits and insights. What can you take away from this situation?

The sooner you glean what you can from this situation, the faster you can move on from it. Indeed, this conflict can fester for as long or dissipate as quickly as you’d like. It all depends on how long you try to put off the inevitable, Sag.

Emotional vulnerability exhausts you, which can make spending time with family difficult. We are often the most vulnerable with our relatives, and if we’re not ready for this level of openness, it can catch us by surprise. Give yourself grace when this happens, Cap.

Rather than fighting off your feelings as superfluous or selfish, lean into them when necessary. Your loved ones want what’s best for you, even if that means taking some time for yourself. Don’t be afraid to speak up if that’s what you need.

There is a great change waiting for you on the horizon, Aquarius. All you have to do is keep moving toward it. This metamorphosis will reveal itself to you when you’re ready—no sooner and no later. In the meantime, this is an excellent opportunity to practice your patience.

You can also use this time to consider your progress thus far. A short review of your most recent experiences can offer tremendous clarity as you move forward. Keep your eyes, heart, and mind open to what’s coming next.

As we reach the end of this year and look ahead to the next, now is the perfect time to reassess your daily schedule. If you were to view it objectively, what does your current day-to-day suggest about your priorities? What gets the most of your time?

Lean into your intuition. Your subconscious is there to reveal your innermost needs and wants, but you have to take the time to listen to it. Let your emotions guide you toward a more productive and fulfilling routine. They’ll know the way to go.

