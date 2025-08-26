David Ketchum, Actor on Numerous Classic TV Shows, Dead at 97

David Ketchum, a fan favorite among classic TV lovers for his portrayal of Agent 13 on Get Smart, has passed away.

His character’s comedic trademark involved squeezing into cramped spaces like vending machines, trash cans, and airport lockers to relay messages to Don Adams’ Maxwell “Max” Smart (Agent 86) and Barbara Feldon’s Agent 99 on the show.

R.I.P. Agent 13 – David Ketchum from Get Smart.

“He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, warmth, and timeless television moments — reminding us all that sometimes, the simplest surprise (like someone perched in a mailbox) can yield the biggest smile,” Ketchum’s family told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ketchum passed on August 10 at a care facility in Thousand Oaks, California, his daughter, Nicole Madden, told the outlet. He was 97.

Instead of flowers, Ketchum’s family urged fans to “enjoy one of his classic performances … in remembrance of his quick wit, gentle heart and cinematic spirit.”

Ketchum Also Appeared in Classic Shows Like ‘The Munsters,’ ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ and ‘Happy Days’

Ketchum appeared in 13 episodes of the hit series Get Smart, which aired for five seasons from 1965 to 1970.

According to IMDb, he reprised his role in the 1989 made-for-TV movie Get Smart, Again!, and later appeared in the 1995 short-lived revival series. In the 2008 film adaptation of Get Smart, Bill Murray took on the role of Agent 13, starring alongside Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway.

Before that role, he portrayed Mel Warshaw on I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster and, while working on Get Smart, also took on the role of Spiffy in Camp Runamuck.

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who starred alongside Ketchum in Camp Runamuck paid trubute to the actor on social media.

“Rest In Peace David Ketchum,” she wrote on X alongside a snapshot of the two on set. “What an honor it was to work with you way back in 1966 on ‘Camp Runamuck’. I have the sweetest memories of your kindness. Thank you.”

Rest In Peace David Ketchum❤️

What an honor it was to work with you way back in 1966 on 'Camp Runamuck'. I have the sweetest memories of your kindness. Thank you.

Meanwhile, the comic actor popped up everywhere, with guest spots on iconic shows from the ’60s to the ’80s, including The Munsters, The Andy Griffith Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mork & Mindy, and Happy Days.

David Ketchum was Also a Prolific TV Writer

In addition to acting, Ketchum was an accomplished writer working behind the scenes. He penned an episode of Get Smart and contributed scripts to several shows in which he appeared.

His writing talent extended to numerous iconic series, including The Six Million Dollar Man, Wonder Woman, The Bionic Woman, Laverne & Shirley, T.J. Hooker, The Love Boat, MacGyver, and Full House.

Ketchum is survived by his wife Louise (whom he married in 1957), two daughters, three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.