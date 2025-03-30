dave-navarro-ties-the-knot-with-actress-in-gothic-fairytale-wedding

Veteran rocker Dave Navarro just turned his gothic fairy tale into reality, tying the knot with actress Vanessa DuBasso.

Videos by Suggest

On Saturday, March 29, the 57-year-old wed DuBasso, 32, in a ceremony at the picturesque Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland.

The December-May goth couple always dreamed of tying the knot in a castle, and Dunskey—a secluded coastal estate with an Edwardian castle, enchanting woodlands, and dramatic sea views—was love at first fright.

“It exudes a moody, ethereal charm. Surrounded by a towering forest, a serene lake, and the ruins of a castle along the shoreline, it felt like stepping into a fairytale,” DuBasso told People.

“We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream,” Navarro told the outlet. “It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been. A place that embraced nature and transported us to another world. We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience.”

The Couple Wanted a ‘Gothic, Darkly Romantic Atmosphere’ For Their Dream Wedding

The castle provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s vision of a “Gothic, darkly romantic atmosphere.” This enchanting tone was first established during their rehearsal dinner on Friday, March 28, featuring an abundance of black candles and richly hued flowers.

At Saturday’s ceremony, officiated by Ali Orr Ewing of Dunskey Estate, the bride stunned in a Victorian-inspired white dress with bold black accents by Tina Wong of Grace + Ivory, while the groom rocked an all-black ensemble from Generation Tux.

Led by DuBasso’s vision, Wong designed a Marie Antoinette-style corset. The corset’s front was adorned with a cross emblem featuring delicate, freshwater pearl beading. The back had black velvet lacing in a nod to Navarro’s black suit.

Amid the serene beauty of the forest, the intimate ceremony unfolded to the sound of live classical music performed by a three-piece quartet. DuBasso made her way down the aisle to the ethereal notes of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” The moment the newlyweds sealed their vows with a kiss, the music transitioned seamlessly to “Spring 1” from Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons.

As night fell, fireworks illuminated the sky, celebrating the couple’s union as husband and wife.

Dave Navarro Began Courting His New Bride Eight Years Ago

Navarro first crossed paths with his now-wife eight years ago, after being captivated by a movie trailer featuring DuBasso. Struck by love at first sight, the rock star reached out to the film’s director—a friend of his—and inquired if the model-turned-actress might be open to going on a date with him.

Navarro wasn’t the only one struck by Cupid’s arrow—DuBasso fell head over heels for the charming senior maestro too.

“I was immediately drawn to Dave’s green chestnut eyes, tattoos, and dark comedic humor,” she gushed to People about her suitor, 25 years her senior. “His whole being is powerfully magnetic, and it was love at first sight.”

“I’ve never felt this way about anyone,” she admitted to the outlet. “He’s the love of my life.”

Now that they’re married, the two are looking forward to settling down together in

The newlyweds plan to settle in “a home immersed in nature. Somewhere far away where we can feel free to create our little life away from the chaotic and busy world,” DuBasso explained to People.

However, they plan to embark on a honeymoon in Edinburgh and discover its wealth of historic castles.

“Dave is also super excited about going on the hunt for holy relics,” DuBasso detailed. “It is something he has been fascinated with his whole life. He is going to try to find one of the locations where the Grail is supposedly housed.”

Meanwhile, this marks Navarro’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to celebrity makeup artist Tania Goddard-Saylor (1990–1992), Rhian Gittins (1994), and actress Carmen Electra (2003–2007).