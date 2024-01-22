Dave Chappelle Slams Katt Williams for Sparing ‘White Boys’ in Viral Podcast Rant

In case you missed it, comedian Katt Williams started off the year with a bang.

During his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay,” podcast Williams went scorched earth on several comedians. Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Cedric the Entertainer are just a few of the people the Friday After Next, star went in on.

Many of the reactions to the viral interview were in support of Williams but not everyone was a fan. Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle apparently is not standing in support of Williams. While Chappelle was not one of the comedians that Williams called out, he still took exception to his comments at a recent show.

“He only Ethered niggas. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. …What part of the game f*cks up another nigga’s paper?” Chappelle said.

Katt Williams Goes off on Famed Comedian

Perhaps the biggest celebrity that Williams called out was comedian Kevin Hart. Hart has been in the industry for a while. However, he really came on after his Comedy Central stand-up special “I’m a Grown Little Man,” in 2009.

From there his career took off and he became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Williams However, accused the Philadelphia native of being an industry plant.

“He already had his deals when he got here! Have we heard of a comedian who came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person,” Williams said on the podcast.

“What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words.”

After Williams’ chilling comments about Hart, fans awaited a response from the star comedian. Fox News’ Kevin McCarthy asked Hart about the interview. However, the comedian said it was not something worth entertaining.

“You don’t entertain the circus. You watch it. When a lion comes out and rides the bike, you don’t think about it too hard. You just go, ‘Okay, that’s crazy. The lion is riding a bike.’ And then you go home and enjoy the rest of your day,” Hart said.

“Satan can’t create anything. That includes blessings for his people. That’s why, you know what the No. 1 job of somebody that sold their soul in Hollywood is? Is to act like it didn’t happen.”