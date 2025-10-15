Dave Bautista Calls out ‘People B—ing, Complaining, Moaning and Groaning’ in Hollywood

WWE superstar-turned-actor Dave Bautista isn’t here for the drama—he recently shared why he’s saying “no thanks” to working with complainers.

During a recent interview, the Afterburn star discussed his acting career and explained his refusal to work with whiners.

“I’m just at the age and at the point of my life where life’s just too godd— short,” the 56-year-old told Collider.

“I want to work with people I just love and respect, because I love this business. I love filmmaking, and if people don’t want to be there, I don’t want to be there with them. You know?”

“I’m happy to be there,” the Blade Runner 2049 star continued.

“It’s a love thing for me, and I’m passionate about it. I want to be there, and I want to make the most of it, so I don’t want to hear people b—-ing, complaining, moaning, and groaning about doing something that we’re all fortunate enough to be doing and making.”

Dave Bautista attends the red carpet of the movie ‘Dune’ (Credit: Shutterstock)

Earlier in the interview, Afterburn director J.J. Perry described Bautista, the lead in the post-apocalyptic action film, as “amazing” to work with.

“I’m just going to tell you something. If you don’t have someone like Dave Bautista in your life or a Dave Bautista, you’re missing out, bro,” he gushed to Collider.

“He’s a gem, bro. Generous, kind, smart, intelligent, and talented. All of the best things. To have a lead actor that’s so game and just as a friend, it was amazing for me,” Perry added.

Dave Bautista Teased How an Upcoming Film May Be His Most Physically Challenging Yet

Meanwhile, Bautista revealed that James Gunn’s 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy was the most challenging shoot of his career, primarily due to a demanding action sequence.

“Mine was in the original Guardians,” he admitted. “We shot this oner…it was just a huge fight scene, and James wanted to do it in a oner, and it was involving probably, like, 50 people.”

“It was a big action sequence,” he recalled. “I think we did 23 takes, and it was just very big and complicated with the camera, and everybody had to be right on. I think we shot 23 takes.”

“People were dying, and I was dying. I was killing the stunt guy. I was just kicking the s— out of him,” Bautista continued.

“After the tenth take, he got up slower and slower, and I just felt awful. But I think we shot it in, like, 23 takes, and they never ended up using it.”

Bautista admitted that filming his upcoming movie, Highlander, might surpass Guardians as his most challenging shoot.

“I have a feeling I’m gonna have a new answer for you after I finish this Highlander film,” he quipped.