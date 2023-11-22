Daryl Hall And John Oates Are Suing Each Other Over Hit Songs

The duo’s last album was released in 2006.

Hall and Oates, a renowned 80s pop rock duo, holds the title of the most successful groups in rock history. With an impressive record of over 80 million albums sold, their best hits include songs “One on One,” “Adult Education,” “Maneater,” “She’s Gone,” and several more.

Hall & Oates. Credit: Press



However, Daryl Hall, 77, and John Oates, 75, have not been getting along in recent years. In fact, TMZ reports that the two are in litigation.

Hall has initiated legal proceedings against his musical partner, John Oates, alleging a breach of contract. Additionally, Hall got a restraining order against Oates last Friday.

While specific details have yet to be disclosed, the outlet has managed to gather some information that could provide insight on the dispute.

According to the docket, Hall and Oates were in arbitration regarding a dispute. Normally musical groups establish their contracts. However, Hall alleged a breach by Oates. The nature of the dispute remains unclear, but it could potentially revolve around issues such as the division of royalties or Oates performing their songs in solo acts.

Hall reportedly escalated the situation by taking the matter to Nashville Chancery Court, where he sought a restraining order against his former partner. The judge subsequently granted the request.

The reality is that Hall and Oates have strayed on their own paths over the years. They’ve reunited at times but frequently pursue solo performances. While the exact details are unknown, it is plausible that Hall believes Oates may not have the right to perform their songs during his solo concerts.

This year, Oates has been on tour, with his most recent performance taking place in Arizona earlier this month.

In Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Hall referred to Oates as his “business partner” not his “creative partner,” an obvious jab at the musician. This is one indicator that makes it seem like Hall believes Oates doesn’t have the right to perform their dozens of hits, despite the fact the two co-wrote the songs.

It’s sad when bands fall apart, but to have such friction between the two is heartbreaking. Hopefully an agreement can be reached between the once close friends.