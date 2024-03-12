Darryl Strawberry Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack, Bedside Photo Released

Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

According to Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz, Strawberry’s heart attack occurred on Monday, just one day shy of the MLB star’s 62nd birthday. Thankfully, however, he’s already on the road to recovery.

In an Instagram post, Darryl Strawberry shared a photo of himself smiling in a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones.

“Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack,” Strawberry wrote. “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!” the MLB legend continued.

“Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!”

The Mets Set to Retire Darryl Strawberry’s Number

As Mets spokesperson Jay Horwitz explained, Darryl Strawberry is resting comfortably and well on his way to a full recovery.

In June, The Mets will retire Strawberry’s iconic No. 18. This move will follow the retirement of Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 in April, who led the team to a 1986 World Series title alongside Darryl Strawberry.

Mets owner Steven Cohen and his wife Alex released a statement about the coming retirement. “We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1,” they said.

In the wake of Strawberry’s health scare, many friends and fans took to his Instagram comments to celebrate his recovery.

“Glad you’re alright brother. God bless you,” one fan wrote. “God said He’s not done with you yet on this earth. Heal up!” another wrote.

“God is good! Here’s to a speedy recovery brother! Be well!” former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr wrote. “Ok my brotha. Hope you feel good,” added former MLB star Cecil Fielder.