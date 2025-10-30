Daniel Craig Won’t Be Leaving His Fortune to His Children — Here’s Why

Don’t expect James Bond’s kids to get his gadgets—or his millions. Veteran actor Daniel Craig isn’t planning on handing over his massive fortune to his children, calling the concept of inheritance “quite distasteful.”

Videos by Suggest

Craig cashed in big time, scoring over $100 million USD thanks to Netflix snapping up two Knives Out sequels, according to Variety. As detective Benoit Blanc, he’s cracking mysteries—and apparently the bank too. Add in five James Bond films and other major gigs, and it’s safe to say his wallet is as stacked as his resume.

Craig also earned substantial fees for films like Cowboys & Aliens, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Dream House. He co-starred in Dream House with his wife, Rachel Weisz, who is also a successful actor. Her credits include The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, The Favourite, and Black Widow. Weisz won an Oscar in 2006 for The Constant Gardener.

Meanwhile, Craig has two daughters: one with Weisz and an adult daughter, Ella, from his first marriage to Fiona Loudon. Weisz also has a son with her former partner, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

Daniel Craig Won’t Give His Kids ‘Great Sums’ of His Massive Fortune

However, it seems the three Craig children should be figuring out their own path to financial independence… Back in 2021, he made it clear—his kids shouldn’t expect to inherit the whole fortune.

He’s apparently a big believer in the old adage, “if you die a rich person, you’ve failed,” as he told Candis Magazine via Hypebeast. He even pointed to industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who gave away what would be billions in today’s money.

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation,” he added. “I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

The actor isn’t the first celebrity to announce his children won’t inherit most of his wealth. Investor Warren Buffett, worth over $100 billion, has also stated that his fortune is better spent on philanthropic causes than on his children.

“After much observation of super-wealthy families, here’s my recommendation: Leave the children enough so that they can do anything, but not enough that they can do nothing,” Buffett explained in a note to shareholders. He added that his own adult children should “pursue philanthropic efforts that involve both money and time.”