‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Accuses Hospital of Leaving Medical Device in Her Body Through New Malpractice Lawsuit

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital, claiming its staff left a medical device in her body.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the infamous dance teacher claimed that two doctors left a catheter inside her following her 2020 spinal surgery.

Although the procedure was deemed successful, Miller said she began experiencing abdominal pain and discomfort not long after she left the hospital.

While she had spoken to the two doctors who left the device inside her, Miller claimed they dismissed her concerns. She eventually had one of her doctors perform a CT scan, which showed the catheter was still inside her.

She is now suing the hospital for medical negligence, professional negligence, and medical battery. The reality TV star is seeking at least $1.4 million through the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the hospital spoke to TMZ about the situation. “Cedars-Sinai cannot comment on pending legal matters,” they stated. “Also, due to federal and state privacy laws, Cedars-Sinai cannot discuss any patient’s medical treatment.

They then noted, “However, the care and safety of our patients, staff, and visitors are always Cedars-Sinai’s top priorities. We are dedicated to ensuring that we meet the highest standards of care for all those we serve.”

Abby Lee Miller Has Struggled With Health Issues Through the Years

Before her lawsuit, Abby Lee Miller battled Burkitt lymphoma, which is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The cancer impacted her mobility, leaving her to rely on a wheelchair.

The dance teacher spoke about the diagnosis in a 2019 Instagram post. “I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma.”

Miller said she endured ten rounds of chemotherapy following the diagnosis. “Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk.”

She further accused ER doctors of not doing their jobs to help her. “I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient? I finally found the right team that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say!”

Miller went on to thank the doctors who continued to help her heal. “For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal ‘Doctor’ who took me off medication cold turkey, and the other ER ‘Doctor Hollywood’ who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days – STOP practicing! Please,” she added.