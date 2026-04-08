‘Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul Files Protective Order Request Against Ex Dakota Mortensen

Weeks after Dakota Mortensen filed a protective order against her, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has countered with her own order request.

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In a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Paul alleged in her protective order request that Mortensen has a “pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control” within their relationship.

The reality TV star further accused Mortensen of acting violently towards her during multiple alleged incidents. She included screenshots of text messages and photos of bruises she alleged were inflicted by Mortensen during their physical altercations.

Speaking about one of the incidents, which took place on February 23, Paul alleged that Mortensen had “assaulted” her by “slamming her head against the dashboard of his truck and striking her knee and elbow.” She claimed the altercation occurred after Mortensen drove her from her home against her will.

In response to Mortensen’s March 19 protective order filing, Paul stated that the request was an effort to “sabotage” her career. She requested that their son, Ever, be covered under her protective order if granted.

Mortensen filed his protective order request following the release of his and Paul’s 2023 physical altercation video. In the clip, Paul was seen throwing barstools at Mortensen. She was arrested following the incident.

After the video’s release, ABC canceled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette. Mortensen was granted temporary custody of Ever.

Paul received multiple misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child for the altercation. She pleaded guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault. The other charges were dismissed.

Despite the altercation, Paul and Mortensen continued their relationship. In 2024, Paul gave birth to Ever. The duo separated in 2025. However, they continued an on-again, off-again relationship, which became a storyline in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Paul Granted Supervised Visits With Ever

During her and Mortensen’s court appearance on April 7, Paul was granted supervised visits with Ever.

While speaking in court, Paul’s lawyer, Eric Swinyard, asked that “the parties return to the status quo as outlined in their August 2025 settlement agreement in the custody action.” In which Paul has Ever 70% of the time.

The attorney furher pointed out that Paul has “been castigated online, essentially re-victimizing her over and over again.”

“Sure, she’s had a massive opportunity ripped from her,” he explained, seemingly referring to The Bachelorette season cancellation. “But that completely pales in comparison to the fact that her parent time with her 2-year-old son has been outright suspended.”

Swinyard also alleged that Paul hasn’t had any “parent time.” He then argued against supervised visits, stating that his client was “essentially being thrown scraps.”

Meanwhile, Mortensen’s lawyer, Daniela Diaz, requested supervised visits.

“We would like to see visitation be supervised. We’d like to see it preferably by a facility that can act as a go between between the parties,” she said. “We do not believe it would be safe for my client for the parties to communicate directly with each other.”

When asked if Paul’s alleged actions have been directly aimed at her children or have been harmful towards them during disputes with Mortensen, Diaz said, “We’re alleging both, that in the moments where the respondent is out of control and in these moments where the parties are fighting … both things happen. She is completely reckless in her behavior toward the children. So yes, they happen to be in the line of fire.”

A court-appointed person also appeared at the hearing and requested supervised visits. Paul was granted eight hours of supervised visits per week.