dakota-johnson-stuns-in-sheer-gown-at-major-film-festival.

Dakota Johnson had all eyes on her when she hit the carpet at the Zurich Film Festival on Thursday.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star turned heads in a stunning long-sleeve blue gown with a high neckline and a sheer lace bodice. Daring and confident, she opted to leave the bra at home, letting the dress (and her body) do all the talking.

The sheer lace dipped below her waist, leaving little to the imagination and proving she ditched the underwear entirely. With a drop-waist design that cascaded into a flowing skirt, she was effortlessly turning up the heat.

Dakota Johnson on the Opening Green Carpet of the 21st Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus, Zurich, Switzerland, on September 25. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

Johnson let her long brunette hair down and kept her makeup natural. She accessorized the dress with sapphire jewelry, including two rings and dangling earrings.

“She’s a beautiful woman, no doubt,” one fan, stating the obvious, wrote on X at the sight of Johnson in the gown. “She is looking beautiful,” another onlooker agreed.

Meanwhile, Johnson received the film festival’s Golden Eye Award for career achievement.

Dakota Johnson accepts the Golden Eye Award during the “Splitsville” award ceremony and screening during the 21st Zurich Film Festival. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Helen Hunt and Kristen Stewart.

Dakota Johnson Also Opted for a Bold Look at an Event Earlier in September

Johnson, consistently bold on the red carpet, donned another revealing outfit earlier this month at the Kering Foundation’s Care for Women Dinner.

For the dinner, Johnson captivated in a form-fitting sheer black gown, its floral lace exquisitely tracing her form. The ethereal fabric offered a tantalizing glimpse of her matching black intimates, a deliberate and seductive part of the ensemble.

Dakota Johnson at the Kering Foundation’s ‘Caring for Women’ Dinner on September 11, 2025, at The Pool in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Her hair was styled in a classic updo, complemented by minimal jewelry. Her makeup remained natural, featuring soft, rosy cheeks and bold lashes.

With Johnson’s consistent flair for embracing the “less is more” philosophy on the red carpet, her next appearance is sure to be one of eagerly-awaited sartorial speculation…