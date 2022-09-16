Your Daily Horoscope: September 16, 2022

On Friday, September 16th, the Sun continues its opposition with Neptune retrograde in the 12th and 6th Houses, respectively. Meanwhile, the waxing Gibbous Moon flies closer to Mars, which stands in a tense square with Venus and harmonious trine with Saturn. Prepare for shake-ups in your career and routine—most likely positive ones.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Just because you feel particularly passionate about something or someone doesn’t automatically make it right. Your fervor does not negate accountability, Aries. If anything, this should inspire you to learn, grow, and change your mindset.

You are not beholden to your stubborn streak, no matter how unmoving it might be. Indeed, you’re allowed to change your mind—in fact, you should as often as is necessary. No one is standing in your way toward a different path.

This unexpected squabble is hiding something deeper underneath. How far are you willing to go to find it? If you don’t get to the root of this problem, then you’re bound to confront it again in a couple of months.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them. Similarly, once a situation or environment no longer feels safe, then it likely isn’t. Trust your intuition. It’s trying to save you from potential danger.

This emotional dilemma you’ve been wrestling with is buried deep within your subconscious. So, why are you hellbent on finding solutions in the superficial? You’ll have to get your hands a little dirtier than that to dig this one out.

When everything starts to go wrong all at once, sometimes it’s best to walk away from the situation. Take some time alone outside to recalibrate yourself. It’s not likely that you’ll accomplish much being this high-strung.

Be wary of developing tunnel vision while working on this problem, Libra. It might seem like it’s coming from one place. But if you look closer, you’ll realize it actually originates in another. That’s where you should focus your energy.

You’ve been trying for so long to get the world to bend to your will and perspective. Yet, it still hasn’t happened. Perhaps it’s time to start leaning to bend yourself, Scorpio. No one is right about everything 100% of the time.

If you’re not sure which direction to go next, try looking at your emotions as a guide. They reveal more about your life path than you realize. But you have actually to pay attention to receive the insights they offer.

You’re so close to reaching a life-altering realization, Capricorn. Whatever you do, don’t give up now. The hardships you’re facing right now are leading you to a more enlightened path. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.

How much freer would your life be if you didn’t feel so beholden to shame and guilt? No one is perfect. So, why do you insist on keeping yourself chained to that standard? At this point, it’s plain martyrdom.

Imagining new situations and mindsets for yourself is a valuable exercise. But it’ll take more than just daydreaming to see these thoughts turn into reality. It’s time to start taking tangible steps toward your goals, Pisces.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest